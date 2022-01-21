Last October, fans of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were left heartbroken when the duo announced their separation. No one really knows the actual reason why the happily married couple separated and there have been some nasty reports about both the actors.

Advertisement

One of the reasons behind the split was said to be Naga’s dominating family which didn’t allow Sam to do bold roles and intimate scenes. As expected, a war of words was seen between Sam and Naga’s fans on social media. Despite all this, both the actors maintained their calm. And now, Naga’s father Nagarjuna has opened up about the way his son has handled the entire row.

Advertisement

During the promotions of Bangarraju, Nagarjuna shared that he feels proud of his son Naga Chaitanya for handling the split with Samantha in a good way. Talking to Firstpost, he said, “I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, ‘Errr, isn’t that what I should be asking you?’”

For the unversed, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation on 2nd October 2021, after three years of marriage.

While announcing the split, both Samantha and Naga took to their social media accounts and wrote, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.”

Must Read: Pushpa: Mumbai Indians Players Imitate The Hook Step Of Allu Arjun’s Srivalli, “Inn Dono Ki Batting Bhi Asharfi…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube