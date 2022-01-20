BTS edits are a common sight on the internet, some of which go viral just within a few minutes of their debut. Fans share a variety of such videos on Instagram and a few of them even have a Bollywood or Tollywood touch. In a recent viral clip, Taehyung aka V, Jimin, and Jungkook can be seen dancing to Rashmika Mandanna’s trending dance number Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise is a recent pan India movie that was one of the highest domestic grosser of the year 2021. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead role alongside Rashmika Mandanna and its songs like Saami Saami and Oo Antava have been taking the internet by storm with dance challenges and trends.

The Indian BTS ARMY jumped at the opportunity and included the members in the Saami Saami trend. They took an old video of members Jungkook, V, and Jimin where they were performing together for a live audience. The Saami Saami track was added to the reel with the strong beats of Temperature and Bananza in the background.

In the first frame, V and Jungkook can be seen grooving smoothly before Jimin makes a hard-hitting entry with a smoldering look across his face. All three boys can be seen dressed in loose informal shirts, tucked into simple black pants.

BTS is known for their energetic performances and this one will surely win your heart with its desi vibe. Have a look.

On the work front, BTS is expected to make a comeback soon since they have been on a break, enjoying their holidays with family and friends. Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and RM had recently gathered and shared adorable pictures and videos from their partial reunion, making the internet go berserk in a matter of seconds.

