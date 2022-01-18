South’s angry young man Vijay Deverakonda has been known for speaking his heart out and he says things without any hesitations. Due to this nature, the actor has earned the tag of being ‘rowdy’ which he accepts gracefully. Similarly, when the actor was promoting his 2019 blockbuster Dear Comrade with his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna, the actor got angry at a reporter who asked about the lip-lock scene in the movie.

Advertisement

The two actors have been constantly making headlines due to their alleged romantic relationship. They are even often spotted together as they head for dinner dates.

Advertisement

As per a report by India Today, when Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were promoting Dear Comrade in Bangalore, a reporter asked the actor about the lip-lock scenes with the actress. The question by the journalist didn’t go well with Vijay, as he responded, “What is a lip lock? I mean, I do not like that word. See, you guys write about objectification. It’s actually kissing; it’s an emotion like anger. When you cry, it’s an emotion. When you kiss, it’s an emotion. It’s not lip-locking, I really dislike that word. Whenever I read lip lock, I’m like what the f**k?”

Vijay Deverakonda further added, “If it’s there in the writing or if it’s necessary for the moment or if the relationship between the characters is such to express it that way, then it needs to be expressed that way. If there’s no need, then there won’t be any need. So, it’s very basic.”

Sharing details about the scene with the press, the actor shared, “Actually, it’s not Rashmika kissing Vijay or vice versa. It is Bobby kissing Lilly. We are the only country where people forget that actors are playing characters on screen. I don’t go around taking stumps and beating people or do drugs. In real life, I don’t even smoke. I don’t dance and dancing is the last thing I would do even though I enjoy watching it. So, people should not get confused.”

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna defended the Dear Comrade kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda saying, “The director decides how the two characters should emote. It is all in the mindset. If a person feels the trailer only has kissing scenes, basically he doesn’t want to relate to any other emotion.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Jai Bhim: Suriya’s Hard-Hitting Thriller Creates History By Getting Featured In Oscars’ YouTube Channel, Netizens Are Elated

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube