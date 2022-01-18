South superstar Suriya’s Jai Bhim made a lot of buzz when it was released last year, however, the movie also found itself in controversy but soon the matter was resolved. Meanwhile, the film has been hailed for its unique content and now fans are more excited as the court drama makes it the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.

The 2021 Tamil language legal drama film is directed by T. J. Gnanavel, and it features, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and others. The movie is based on a true incident that took place in the year 1993 and involves a case fought by Justice K Chandru.

The fans of Suriya woke up to the good news about Jai Bhim getting featured in the Oscars official YouTube channel. More than this they’re super happy that it’s the first Tamil film to receive such a great honour.

Sharing the good news on social media, a Twitter user wrote, “#JaiBhim – Wow..Ok hand Ok hand #Oscars YouTube channel uploaded the summary of the film with Director TJ.Gnanavel explanation about the story & execution. A gem from Kollywood,” another wrote, “I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel. Surya shines more!!” a third user commented, “Proud to know that #JaiBhim is the first Tamil film to be posted on the #Oscars youtube channel! I’m extremely overjoyed and being a Suriya fan, I’m even more thrilled. It’s not easy to produce a film like Jai Bhim and the man has done it! Love you @Suriya_offl anna!”

#JaiBhim – Wow..👌👌 #Oscars YouTube channel uploaded the summary of the film with Director TJ.Gnanavel explanation about the story & execution. A gem from Kollywood..🌟#Suriya – Vera level..👌🔥 proud moment for Anbaana fans..❣️ Lot more to come..🤝@Suriya_offl @RSeanRoldan pic.twitter.com/DnTEkR9MQF — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) January 18, 2022

I was literally over the moon to see #JaiBhim get featured in the #Oscars Official Youtube Channel.

Surya shines more!! pic.twitter.com/iRaMqkllG1 — Deep Kumar (@always_Deep_) January 18, 2022

Proud to know that #JaiBhim is the first Tamil film to be posted on the #Oscars youtube channel! I'm extremely overjoyed and being a Suriya fan, I'm even more thrilled. It's not easy to produce a film like Jai Bhim and the man has done it! Love you @Suriya_offl anna! — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐲ᴱˢᵖ ᴵⁿ ᵀʰᵉᵃᵗʳᵉˢ (@eva_puxple) January 18, 2022

Since its release, Jai Bhim has been getting so much appreciation for its subject, cast performances, direction and message from audience and critics alike. Reportedly, the Suriya starrer is currently also the highest user-rated film on IMDb with a score of 9.3/10, making it the first Indian film to achieve the feat.

