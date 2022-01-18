The south industry is currently ruling the entire Indian film industry by making some monumental box office numbers. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has proven how the origin of a story doesn’t matter but only content matters. Thanks to this, it seems that the makers Laal Singh Chaddha want to avoid a clash with KGF Chapter 2.

Pushpa saw almost zero promotions for its Hindi version, but the numbers are something that even many Bollywood biggies in 2021 failed to earn. So, it’s quite visible how much South films are currently in demand even in the Hindi speaking belt. From hereon, we expect there won’t be many clashes between Bollywood biggies and pan Indian biggies (South origin).

The latest we hear is that the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha are on a backfoot after Pushpa’s box office performance. Despite not being in a clash, the Allu Arjun starrer dented a Bollywood biggie like Ranveer Singh’s 83. The thing has been taken as a lesson by the makers and are said to be worried about a clash with KGF Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2 is already an established franchise and pre-release buzz is at its peak. As it is directly clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha, it might happen that the Yash starrer film might cause trouble for the latter during garnering screen count. Reportedly, the makers of LSC are reconsidering the release date and are eyeing Diwali weekend.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood cult classic, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. As for now, the film is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022.

