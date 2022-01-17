The Kapil Sharma Show has come to be the biggest and most loved comedy talk show in Indian television history. The show hosted by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, recently saw Farah Khan appear as a guest. As a guest on the show, the director talked about why a few star celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu & Raveena Tandon couldn’t appear for the famous Deewangi Deewangi Song from Om Shanti Om.

Read on to know the reason why the legendary icon of Bollywood, Big B wasn’t a part of the huge star featuring the song of the 2007 release. Below is everything you need to know!

Farah Khan, who directed the Magnus opus, Om Shanti Om, recently appeared as a guest on the Kapil Sharma Show and spoke about the film’s famous song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’. The special thing about this song was it starred a lineup of Bollywood megastars such as Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol among others. While these actors could arrive, there were a few who could not make it.

During the Kapil Sharma Show, Farah Khan revealed that she had invited Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan to feature in Om Shanti Om’s Deewangi Deewangi, but he decided to reject it because of personal reasons. The director said, “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month, that’s what he told us.” She also confessed that she had asked Raveena Tandon as well, but she wasn’t able to come because she was heavily pregnant at the time.

Farah also then went on to reveal that she even requested actor Dev Anand but he refused to come and said, “I don’t do guest appearances.”

For the unversed, Deewangi Deewangi was a celebration song from the movie Om Shanti Om which had a final tally of 31 celebrities being a part of it. The movie which was Farah Khan’s second directorial featured Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, Shreyas Talpade, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, in the major roles. The story revolved around Om (played by SRK) who is a junior film artist ends up falling in love with Shantipriya (played by Deepika) who is a renowned actress. The two get killed in a fire incident, but 30 years later Om gets his revenge after he is reborn.

