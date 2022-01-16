Salman Khan is currently one of the most popular and bankable stars in Bollywood and his chemistry with multiple actresses has been talk of the town. Meanwhile, the superstar who has acted with Sushmita Sen in multiple films once recalled his first meeting with the former Miss Universe and claimed she was rude to him.

The two actors have worked together in some noteworthy films that include, Biwi No.1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

While appearing on Farooq Shaikh hosted Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Salman Khan’s video message was played on the episode. Recalling the incident from the sets of David Dhawan’s Biwi No 1, the Radhe star said, “One day I turn up late on sets, on the first day of shooting, at 11 o’clock. Sushmita Sen was there since 9 o’clock in the morning. So the moment I went to the sets and said ‘Hi Sush’ – that was the first time I was meeting Sush – ‘Hi Sush, how are you Sush? Salman’. And she just shakes my hand, she does ‘huh’ (with a side-eye) and she walks away.”

Salman Khan adds, “So I turned and asked David (Dhawan), ‘What’s her (Sushmita Sen) problem, man? Why’s she giving me attitude?’ He says ‘She’s been ready with make-up here since 9 o’clock. That means she had to wake up at 7. I said. ‘That’s not my problem. I told you that I was gonna be (here) around 11-11:30.’ And then that was our first meeting.”

However, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan also spoke about Sushmita’s kind gesture, he told, “There’s one thing that I really like about this girl sitting right in front is that she’s got a big heart. I remember that when we were shooting for Biwi No 1 in Miami. You know people do that on other people’s expenditure but out here, she herself hired a limousine and took her whole staff and went to a nightclub. (She ordered) the best of champagne and the best of dinner, and everybody was really happy. And she does these things quite a lot.”

Concluding the video message, Salman Khan said, “Alright, take it easy and don’t laugh that loud or if you’re getting emotional right now, there’s no need to get emotional,” While, Sushmita Sen replied, “He’s such a sweetheart.”

