Bachchan Pandey starring Bollywood’s khiladi Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie is all scheduled to release in March, and Akki’s fans can’t wait for his is film.

It is to be noted that, Akki’s upcoming film is rumoured to be a remake of the South movie Jigarthanda which was directed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and starred south actors like Bobby Simha, Siddharth, and Laxmi Menon.

Well, as per the latest reports by NewsTrack, it has been said that the sets of Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon have caught fire.

Bachchan Pandey is almost close to its release date. However, some patchwork for the film is being now covered by the movie’s leads, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The reports claim that during the shoot for the patchwork, the set of the movie caught fire. The great news is that no one was harmed during this mishap and the fire was brought under control.

That’s scary! It’s good that no one was harmed.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Akshay would be sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in his next project. It was also revealed that the film would be titled, Selfiee and will be directed by Raj Mehta. The film would be produced by (Late) Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen, and is set to hit the cinemas in 2022.

On the other hand, Kriti is currently gearing up her upcoming project, Bhediya. Along with her, the movie will also star Varun Dhawan.

Are you excited to see Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

