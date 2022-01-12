Dharma Productions with the south superstar & producer, Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Magic Frames who are marking their big Hindi cinema debut, and Cape of Good Films are all set to tap into a drama-comedy with the remake of ‘Driving License’, a super hit Malayalam film. Hindi remake titled ‘Selfiee’ to feature Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.

It will be incredibly exciting to see Akshay & Emraan create magic on-screen together for the very first time, adding a punch of their own versatility as actors. The audience is in for a uniquely crafted story that takes them on a drama filled with hilarious twists. The light-hearted film is all set to entertain the audience with its blockbuster casting!

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta & produced by (Late) Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, is set to hit the cinemas in 2022.

The film will go on floors soon!

