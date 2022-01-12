Ranveer Singh’s 83 was one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood films in 2021. Sadly, the numbers aren’t pleasing at the box office. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth working amongst a section of the multiplex audience, the 100 crore mark has been crossed comfortably.
Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa put up a big competition in front of Ranveer Singh’s sports drama. While 83 wasn’t considered as a single-screen film right from the start, its multiplex audience was snatched away by No Way Home. Also, the content was termed as ‘not so exciting’ by many, thus impacting overall growth at the box office.
Let’s see how 83 fared at the box office (daily breakdown):
Day 1- 12.64 crores
Day 2- 16.95 crores
Day 3- 17.41 crores
First weekend- 47 crores
Day 4- 7.29 crores
Day 5- 6.70 crores
Day 6- 5.67 crores
Day 7- 5.21 crores
First week- 71.87 crores
Day 8- 4.36 crores
Day 9- 7.73 crores
Day 10- 7.31 crores
Day 11- 2.01 crores
Day 12- 1.52 crores
Day 13- 1.12 crores
Day 14- 1.08 crores
Second week- 25.13 crores (total- 97 crores)
Day 15- 0.80 crores
Day 16- 1.29 crores
Day 17- 1.47 crores
Lifetime- 100.56 crores (all languages)
