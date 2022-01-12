Ranveer Singh’s 83 was one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood films in 2021. Sadly, the numbers aren’t pleasing at the box office. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth working amongst a section of the multiplex audience, the 100 crore mark has been crossed comfortably.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa put up a big competition in front of Ranveer Singh’s sports drama. While 83 wasn’t considered as a single-screen film right from the start, its multiplex audience was snatched away by No Way Home. Also, the content was termed as ‘not so exciting’ by many, thus impacting overall growth at the box office.

Let’s see how 83 fared at the box office (daily breakdown):

Day 1- 12.64 crores

Day 2- 16.95 crores

Day 3- 17.41 crores

First weekend- 47 crores

Day 4- 7.29 crores

Day 5- 6.70 crores

Day 6- 5.67 crores

Day 7- 5.21 crores

First week- 71.87 crores

Day 8- 4.36 crores

Day 9- 7.73 crores

Day 10- 7.31 crores

Day 11- 2.01 crores

Day 12- 1.52 crores

Day 13- 1.12 crores

Day 14- 1.08 crores

Second week- 25.13 crores (total- 97 crores)

Day 15- 0.80 crores

Day 16- 1.29 crores

Day 17- 1.47 crores

Lifetime- 100.56 crores (all languages)

