Pushpa Box Office: “Pushpa isn’t flower, Pushpa is fire” and that seeti-maar dialogue of Allu Arjun’s latest MASStertainer is proving to be true as far as its box office numbers are concerned. It’s not just shattering numbers for its Hindi version but also achieving new heights in its home-ground as well.

The movie not only has earned the badge of being one of the most profitable films of 2021 but also entered it crossing the 300% mark which is monumental. The film currently stands at the ROI% of 307.90*% and this would bump up with as many more days it’ll be in the cinema halls.

The film’s Hindi version breached the 80-crore-mark recently and is cruising towards the 90-crore-mark. The current conditions aren’t in the favour of filmmakers as things are worsening due to the current wave. It’s only to be seen if this could touch the 100-crore-mark and that would be a miraculous victory for team Pushpa.

So far two movies have made it to the profit zone. Take a look!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % Verdict 1. Pushpa (Hindi)

20 cr 81.58 cr 61.58 cr 307.90* Super-Hit 2. Spider-Man: No Way Home

75 cr 203.69 cr 128.69 cr 171.58* Super-Hit

The makers have also decided to start Pushpa 2’s filming on an earlier note, citing the success of the first instalment. Confirming that the film will go on floors in April 2022, the same source said, “No one expected Pushpa: The Rise to be such a nationwide blockbuster, especially during these pandemic times. Now that it has surpassed all expectations at the box office even in the Hindi belt, Sukumar will be re-writing some crucial sequences in the sequel to make it more accessible to Hindi audiences”

