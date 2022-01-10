Pushpa Has This Common Thing With Baahubali, KGF & It Has Everything To Do With The Art Of Masterful Storytelling By South Indian Directors!

No matter how deep you’re into discussing movies with the people around you, you must’ve surely been a part of the discusssion “South Indian films have overtaken Bollywood content-wise!” The crazy love for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in every language goes further proving how a well-made film could work anywhere in the country. Especially, Pushpa’s Hindi box office numbers are the proof of ‘content over cultural barrier’ as far as movies are concerned.

From being stereotyped for the over-the-top dramatisation of sequences, regional films (special from down South) are finding the much-needed love from everyone around the country. After upping in the game in fields like story-writing, cinematography, background score and even direction, the South industry has gifted is unforgettable gems like Baahubali, KGF, Robot franchise, Avane Srimannarayana, Super Deluxe and the latest being, Pushpa.

This, they’ve achieved by experimenting with the life out of their films and with the strategy of joining their sequels with the prequels. Both Baahubali & KGF mastered the art of linking their stories despite putting a break in between them. Now, with Pushpa, we’ve yet another example of how to serve a hunger-filling dish along with gifting a dessert of ‘curiosity’ in the end to keep that hunger alive for the next part.

1. Baahubali (Beginning & Conclusion)

With Baahubali, SS Rajamouli didn’t only master the art of shattering too many box office records to even keep a count of, but he also gave every aspiring filmmaker a valuable lesson of how to keep your sequel relevant despite a long release gap. Baahubali: The Conclusion’s buzz started building with the day people saw Baahubali: The Beginning. “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyon maara?” became the topic of a national debate.

How did Rajamouli do this? By choosing the exact right time to end his first story on the highest note possible but also not revealing too much so to maintain the sequel’s intrigue. He decided to begin Baahubali: The Conclusion with a short and simple yet impactful animated recap. This helped the viewers to not only revise what happened in the first part but also strengthened the impact of the adrenaline that was coming up next for them. This would then prove to be an inspiration for Pushpa and KGF as well.

2. KGF: Chapter 1 (Upcoming: KGF Chapter 2)

Just like Baahubali, the makers of KGF, too, decide to shock the viewers with an open ending. What started as a simple rags-to-riches story of Yash’s leading man Rocky Bhai, ends at the peak of building his character arc. The makers could’ve easily extended it a bit just to tease more of Rocky Bhai for fans but they didn’t. They closed the film by building the surprise and even saying that this was just a start.

It left huge hints for what’s coming up next and KGF: Chapter 2’s trailer joined the dots left vacant in the climax. Though we can’t see how Chapter 2 will start, but it’ll surely have some kind of recap for the viewers to get ready for the mayhem that will come next.

3. Pushpa: The Rise (Upcoming: Pushpa: The Rule)

Pushpa makers did go a notch ahead when it comes to joining two parts of the same story. They start the film by showing a Japanese wedding that has nothing to do with the story, creating intrigue from the first frame. That’s not what special is, why the makers go a level ahead with this mainly lies in the last 15 minutes of the film. They keep Fahadh Faasil’s character for a major chunk of the film only to reveal his true potential in the end.

This gives Pushpa room for not only registering the excitement for part 1 but also building a strong base for part 2. They even end the film creatively by calling it a ‘2nd interval’, clearly indicating how confident they’re with whatever they’ve for Pushpa: The Rule.

Let’s just take a moment and appreciate the efforts of all these filmmakers who don’t just churn sequels for the sake of it, but plan it properly to connect the dots while providing unabashed entertainment.

