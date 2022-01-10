Netflix’ latest offering, ‘Minnal Murali’ starring Tovino Thomas has been garnering massive applause, not only from the audience but the industry as well. The Malayalam superhero film, boasting of good content, has transcended all language barriers, proving to be a bonafide superhit.

Recently, the lead actor of the film, Tovino Thomas, revealed receiving an appreciation message from filmmaker Kara Johar. To express gratitude for the same, he took to his social media handle and shared a screengrab of the message.

Speaking about it, Tovino Thomas said, “It is always wonderful to be appreciated and Minnal Murali proves that good cinema goes beyond geographies and powerful stories are not just viewed but loved by all. To play Minnal Murali and to see our film touch so many people, globally, is still unbelievable. This is huge not just for our film but for industries, creators and talent who make cinema.”

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas plays the titular role of Minnal Murali alongside Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese. The film was released on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix.

