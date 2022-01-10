South Indian actor Siddharth has often been the epitome of controversies especially with his unfiltered take on politics and current affairs. He has time and again taken a stand against the ruling government which eventually results in merciless trolling especially on the micro-blogging site Twitter. In a most recent development, the actor was accused of using a ‘s*xual slur’ against badminton champion Saina Nehwal who questioned the recent PM Modi’s security lapse incident.

Advertisement

For the unversed, PM Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck on the Pyarayana flyover on the National Highway 5 for around 15-20 minutes on January 5, 2022. The Ministry of Home Affairs released details about the security lapse and mentioned that the convoy was approached by a bunch of protesting farmers who demanded the removal of minister Ajay Misra Teni. Several politicians and celebs criticized the Punjab government for its inability to keep the PM’s security in place.

One of the many people to comment on the security lapse was badminton champion Saina Nehwal who expressed her concerns through a short tweet. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi”, the tweet said.

No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists.#BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) January 5, 2022

Advertisement

Actor Siddharth clearly did not agree to the stand taken by the athlete and was quick to call her out through a cryptic and problematic note. “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna.”, the actor wrote.

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽 Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Netizens were extremely upset with the language used by the actor in his tweet, instantly calling him out for the usage of a s*xual slur.

“Look at the double standards of this man @Actor_Siddharth #Siddharth stands exposed”, a Twitterati wrote.

“Shows his upbringing & class! @Actor_Siddharth perhaps forgot actors are all about 100 retakes, but champs like @NSaina are a rare breed of individuals among a billion Indians!”, another comment read.

Another tweet said, “Shameful Comment Of Siddharth On Saina Nehwal That’s Reality Of Bollywood. They Will Preach Woman Empowerment in movies but Will Bully Women in Real I Am Hurt.”

Here are a few reactions

Look at the double standards of this man @Actor_Siddharth#Siddharth stands exposed On odd days On Even days pic.twitter.com/O0c375zJgb — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) January 10, 2022

Shows his upbringing & class! @Actor_Siddharth perhaps forgot actors are all about 100 retakes, but champs like @NSaina are a rare breed of individuals among a billion Indians! — Tridib Baparnash ॐ (@TridibIANS) January 10, 2022

It's not just young brainwashed kids who harass women online. It's a pervasive,dirty,deep rooted mindset.Abusing people's mothers or using sexual slurs is getting normalised by creeps like this Siddharth guy, who are "influencers"

Note the intolerance to a national icons opinion pic.twitter.com/Bb2vu1mNhF — Smita Barooah (@smitabarooah) January 10, 2022

People who don’t have it should not talk about it! Shame on you #Siddharth pic.twitter.com/29o2HjoknL — Aurelia🌺 (@AureliaLeo5) January 10, 2022

Shameful Comment Of Siddharth On Saina Nehwal That's Reality Of Bollywood They Will Preach Woman Empowerment in movies but Will Bully Women in Real I Am Hurt 💔#BoycottBollywood #Sainanehwal #siddharth pic.twitter.com/ZHCFuxnujA — 🦋🦋🦋ANGRY BOT – Hara Bhara Bachcha 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 (@Angry_Bot14) January 10, 2022

According to ANI, within hours of the incident, the National Commission For Women wrote to Twitter India, asking them to take strict action against Siddharth. The actor also issues a statement clarifying himself where he mentioned that he did not mean to disrespect anyone. Here’s a look.

"COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period. 🙏🏽 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 10, 2022

Must Read: Samantha Lockwood Break Silence On Being Called ‘New Girlfriend’ Of Salman Khan: “Nobody Says Anything About Me & Hrithik Roshan…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube