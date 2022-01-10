Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been a power couple in the industry. They have been together through thick and thin. While SRK made it big in the industry, Gauri too has been a successful entrepreneur. She rightfully earned a name as an Interior designer.

While the entire nation couldn’t have enough of this couple, Gauri seemed a little uncomfortable and miffed with the whole charade about being a ‘starwife wife’. Clearly, she didn’t want to be known as just that.

Gauri Khan once appeared on Koffee With Karan episode wherein she opened up on how all the star wives were running away and she was planning the same too. As reported by IBTimes, when the filmmaker asked her who she thinks is the biggest superstar wife, someone she looks up to, Gauri said, “You know, the thing is that most wives have run away or are planning to run away, I am including myself.”

Her response left Karan Johar and Sussanne Khan stumbling for words. The ace filmmaker then blurted out, “You have a happy marriage.”

In the same episode, the filmmaker then showed a video clip of Jaya Bachchan speaking about her. In the video clip, the veteran actress said, “I think Gauri is very comfortable with her position and her relationship, she looks comfortable. She is very secure, she knows that she is very important to him (Shah Rukh Khan). You can see it. It’s wonderful because I can really see him conveying that to her.”

Jaya Bachchan further added that the star wives like Gauri Khan have grown up with their star husbands and seen their journey. More than just husband-and-wife, they are friends and have given their husbands this creative space to see the highs and the lows, with utmost security.

