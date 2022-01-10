When Sanjay Dutt Said “Make Jail Into A Positive Experience & Learn Something There”

More than Sanjay Dutt movies, it was his biopic Sanju that gained crazy limelight. Of course, it was because the Ranbir Kapoor starrer included some of the most controversial moments of his life. From having over 300 girlfriends to his drug addiction, everything had been addressed by Rajkumar Hirani!

One of the most controversial moments was when Sanjay was convicted under the TADA Act in 2007. The actor was sent to prison for illegal possession of weapons in a 1993 case. The Supreme Court gave him the punishment of imprisonment and Dutt was in Pune’s Yerwada Central Jail from 2013-2016.

Back in 2018, Sanjay Dutt appeared on Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2. It was Tisca Chopra who the actor spoke to and revealed about earning in the jail by making paper bags. “We used to make paper bags there, from newspapers. I used to get 20 paise per bag,” he revealed.

Sanjay Dutt added, “In three and a half or four years that I was there, that (the money he made making paper bags) was around 400-500. I gave it all to my wife. Because this earning I can’t get anywhere else. Those 500 rupees for me are worth 5000 crore”

It was during this conversation that Sanjay revealed one could always look on the positive side. He concluded, “You can’t keep sitting there and keep wondering why this happened with me. You need to forget all that. Turn that into something positive. Make jail into a positive experience and learn something there”

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He will be seen as Adheera in KGF2, starring in Yash Raj Film’s Prithviraj, Shamshera and The Good Maharaj are his other upcoming projects.

