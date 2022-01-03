Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular and hit reality game shows in the Indian Television industry. For a long time, the show has been hosted by Bollywood’s legendary icon, Amitabh Bachchan. However, during the third season of the show, Big B ended up falling sick and he was replaced as the host by Shah Rukh Khan. During his time as the host on the show, SRK was known for his witty pranks. One such anecdote was when the show was graced by actor Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani, and the trio decided to prank their fellow actor, Arshad Warsi.

Advertisement

Read on to know what sort of mischievous prank did, SRK, Sanjay and Boman played on our most beloved circuit!

Advertisement

During Shah Rukh Khan’s time as the host for KBC 3, one of the episodes of the show witnessed actors Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani appearing as guests to promote their movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. While the game began, Shah Rukh Khan had a sinister idea to pull a hilarious prank on Sanjay and Boman’s co-star Arshad Warsi. The Don 2 actor told Dutt and Irani that they would make up a question and ask it to Arshad while claiming that the question was worth 2 crore rupees.

It was noted that Arshad Warsi, at the time was out-of-station busy shooting for his other project. After getting Arshad on call, Shah Rukh Khan explained that Sanjay and Boman need his help to crack a question that will help them win a huge amount of 2 crore rupees. The Pathan actor also claimed that this would be the first time that any contestant would win such a big amount.

Shah Rukh then turns things to Sanjay who explained the question to Arshad, and after a few mins of discussion, the Golmaal actor gave his answer which turned out to be wrong. Arshad goes mad over the call and starts to slur abuses for not getting the answer right and his reaction makes everyone go into splits. Later on, SRK revealed that they were pulling his leg which made him (Arshad) start laughing along with others.

Coming back to the present, Shah Rukh Khan currently is busy working on his upcoming film Pathan. Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show is currently airing its 13th season with Amitabh Bachchan as its host.

For more such amazing throwback stories follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Duplicate Was Made Due To Alia Bhatt & Here’s An Interesting Story Mahesh Bhatt Once Shared

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube