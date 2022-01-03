Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were in Ranthambore to celebrate their New Year’s and returned to Mumbai earlier today. The couple made a stunning entry at the airport and made heads turn as they walked out of the same. Their spotting didn’t go well with the netizens who started trolling them and also dragged Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif aka VicKat’s marriage in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Ranbir and Alia’s fans fondly call them ‘Ralia’ and have been desperately waiting for the couple to tie the knot.

Alia Bhatt was seen donning an all-black attire and paired it with matching boots, a luxury handbag, and a face mask. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand was seen wearing an olive green coloured tracksuit and paired it with sneakers, a cap, and a face mask.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video here:

That’s one stylish B-town couple, we must say!

Now as soon as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s video went viral, netizens started reacting to it and started trolling the couple.

A user commented, “why r they suddenly everywhere after vickat marriage ! world should learn simplicity and no show off from them 🙌” A second user commented, “It’s amazing how they’re all lovey dovey now 😂 movie is about to come PR time needs to step up a notch I guess😂” A third user commented, “oho oho jalkukde couple of this year 😂” A fourth user commented, “without him she is all bubbly bindaas and cheerful but with him always like a damsel in distress with lost in the woods look and deer caught in the headlights weird expressions 😂.”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting trolled? Tell us in the comments below.

