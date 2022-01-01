Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo, who started working at a very early age, are currently busy with some big projects just because of their amazing skills. The couple is currently working together in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, while they’re also set to tie the knot this year and looking at their whooping net worth we can only say their wedding will be a grand affair. But can you imagine how much their net worth is when combined? Find out.

The two are currently busy promoting their upcoming individual projects and most recently the couple graced the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil, along with RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt belongs to the filmy background, but instead of living on their families money, the two actors have carved their places in Bollywood like a pro. As per GQ India, Ranbir’s estimated net worth is around $45 Million (Rs 337 crores). Along with big-budget films, the Tamasha actor does a lot of brand promotions which adds up big bucks in his overall income. Being one of the top actors in Bollywood, he reportedly charges close to 5 crores per film and this can jump much more if his upcoming films become a blockbuster.

Just like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt too has her own humongous net worth which is estimated at around $21.7 Million (Rs 158 crore). But that’s not it, the actress charges close to 2 crores for an ad, while more than 5 crores per film. The actress who made her debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, generates additional income by charging up to 30-40 lakhs to appear in events. On the other hand, she owns the production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, and she is also the founder of the kids’ clothing brand ‘Ed-a-mamma’.

It’s no doubt both the actors are top earners in Bollywood, however, they never brag about any of the stuff. Meanwhile, the Sanju actor owns some expensive luxury cars, like BMW X6 which costs around Rs 1.02 Crore, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Audi R8 and Range Rover among others – and each costs more than 80 Lakhs. Reportedly, he even owns a luxury apartment in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, back in 2018, the actress bought her own house in Covent Garden, along with 2 apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra and Juhu. Just like Ranbir Kapoor, the Raazi actress has a great line of cars, like Range Rover Evoque, Audi A6 and Q5, and BMW 7.

Combining all those numbers, we can clearly see their worth is almost Rs 495 Crores.

On the work front, Alia Bhat will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and RRR.

While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

