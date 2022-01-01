Citizens around the world celebrated New Year with their friends, family, and loved ones. This year majority of the actors celebrated NYE with their closed ones, while some took some time off and jetted off to exotic locations. Similarly, Akshay Kumar, who is currently vacationing in the Maldives, welcomed the NY with the Gayatri Mantra, as he greeted his old friend. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The Sooryavanshi actor welcomed 2022 with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, where they also celebrated the Baadshah actress’ birthday on December 29.

Advertisement

In a video shared by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram account, the Khiladi actor can be seen reciting Gayatri Mantra as he greets the sun. Sharing the video, the Atrangi Re actor quipped, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Advertisement

Earlier on Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, Akshay Kumar shared a lovely picture with his wife as they chill outside their cottage in the Maldives. Sharing the picture he wrote, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

On the other hand, Twinkle who celebrates her special day with her late father Rajesh Khanna wrote an emotional note along with a rare childhood photo with the superstar, he wrote, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Meanwhile, the year 2021 has been amazing for Akshay Kumar as all his three-film Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi and Atrangi Re created wonders at the box office. On the other hand, the superstar has a great lineup of the film ahead, which includes Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Cinderella, Oh My God 2 and an Amazon Prime series, The End.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Vidya Balan Birthday Special: From A Lavish Abode Worth Rs 8 Crore To Luxurious Cars & More – The Actress’ Net Worth Will Astonish You

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube