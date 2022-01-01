Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most hardworking and talented Gen Z actresses of Bollywood. Not just her brilliant acting skills but also her fashion sense is always on point. The actress was spotted last night leaving for a New Year’s party and got trolled by netizens for her chic outfit. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Janhvi looked pretty as ever in her New Year attire but it didn’t go well with the netizens who started body-shaming the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black coloured halter neck backless top and paired it with ripped jeans. The actress accessorised her look with a colt stripe baguette bag, sneakers along with golden hoop earrings and a face mask.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s picture here:

She’s one stunner, we must say!

Netizens were quick to react to Janhvi Kapoor’s picture and a troll commented, “She must lose some weight. She looks like a wrestler. #janhvikapoor Uncle.” Another troll commented, “Nepotism’s non talented plastic surgery girl.” A third troll commented, “Ye kapde dekh re isko.. yaha itni dhandi.. do do jurabe dali hai.” A fourth troll commented, “She only wants to expose her surgery b**bs and a** to get attention 💩”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla Janhvi’s BFF Sara Ali Khan expressed her desire to work with her. “I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor & Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I’m almost like 98.3 per cent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it.”

We can’t wait to see that happening!

What are your thoughts on trolls body-shaming Janhvi Kapoor for her outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

