Hrithik Roshan is currently vacationing in the Maldives with his family and has shared the hottest picture of himself with his Instagram fam wishing them a Happy New Year. The War actor shared a shirtless selfie sitting on a yacht and posing for the camera and netizens are going gaga over his Greek God looks. Scroll below to see the picture.

Hrithik is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and often gives a glimpse of the same through pictures and videos on social media.

Sharing his shirtless selfie on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan captioned it, “#2022 Let’s live it well”. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen sitting on a yacht and clicking the selfie with a selfie stick donning a pair of sunglasses.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s New Year 2022 picture here:

That’s a good start to our New Year’s (wink wink).

As soon as Hrithik Roshan shared the picture, his friends from the industry started reacting to it. Karan Johar commented, “Dugu🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Zoya Akhtar also reacted and left a smiley comment. Rohit Roy also commented and wrote, “Holy maloley Duggu 🔥.”

And not just Hrithik’s friends but also his fans are going gaga over his shirtless selfie. A fan commented, “Yeh banda ladko ka bhi crush hai🙌❤️.” A second fan commented, “My god! 🤯🤩 blessed our feed 🤍” A third fan commented, “Areyyyy bhaiii saahhhaabbbb 🔥🔥❤️❤️” A fourth fan commented, “Abhi sone hi ja rhi thi to notification aaya aur ab nind nhi aayegi ye pic dekhkar!!😎😂🔥🔥”

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie wishing his fans New Year? Tell us in the comments below.

And a very Happy New Year to the readers of Koimoi as well.

