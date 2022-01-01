In the recent past, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been in the news owing to their friendship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The two have been called several times for question by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged 200-crore money laundering case. As the investigation continues, the ED has seized the expensive gift Sukesh gave them.

While Nora revealed she knows the conman and received gifts from Sukesh as she participated in an event he organized, the conman revealed that the expensive presents he gave Jacqueline were because they were in a relationship. Now he has written a letter to his lawyer where he has objected to him being referred to as a ‘conman’.

In the letter, the 32-year-old has also spoken up about his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and why exactly he gave her gifts worth crores of rupees. Read on to know all he had to say.

As reported by India Today, Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to his advocate from inside the jail recently. In it, he once again claimed that he was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, which is why he gave her gifts worth crores. The publication, which has accessed a copy of the letter, also shared details of what his letter consisted of.

In the letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar called himself a “corporate lobbyist who has worked with multiple corporate houses nationally and internationally.” In it, he also alleged that he has been made a scapegoat and ‘fall guy’ owing to his political links and said that he was the victim of extortion and paid Rs 12.50 crore to jail officials.

Talking about his relationship with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar – in his letter said, “I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. Any kind of transaction that took place is about my personal life and none of the amount used in the gifts was part of any proceeds and the court will decide if it was. She has nothing to do with the case.”

Sukesh, further in the letter to his lawyer, wrote, “All my friends in Bollywood are being targeted just to defame me and make me look in a bad light in society so that I won’t be able to do business related to films.”

Besides Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also disclosed his association with other Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Harman Baweja.

