Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has not yet made her Bollywood debut yet but she is already talk of the town. She has been quite active on social media and very vocal about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer.

Advertisement

She often shares mushy pictures of themselves on the photosharing website. Their pictures set the internet on fire. However, today it’s not the pictures that are making headlines but an amusing conversation about her in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts.

Advertisement

Ira Khan shared a screenshot of a conversation in the comments section of one of her Instagram posts wherein a user wrote, “Why is he close to you? Is he your relative?”, to which another user replied, “They are father and daughter.” A third user then joined the conversation and wrote, “Dude, she is the daughter of Aamir Khan. You can always check it on Google to confirm.”

However, the original user who raised the doubt wasn’t convinced with the answers, wrote back, “This Aamir Khan lookalike is her father? He looks like him so much.” A different user then jumped in and wrote, “Bhai Google jhuth bhi bata sakta hai kitne chance huye hain ki Google pe search kuch karo aur aata kuch or hai?”

Sharing a screenshot of this exchange on the Instagram story, Ira captioned, “This is new. But yes, don’t believe everything you read on Google.” Take a look at the pic below:

Previously, Ira Khan had shared a glimpse into her intimate celebrations with her father, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, on Instagram. The photos also left her followers in awe.

In one of the photos, Aamir can be seen kissing Ira. Nupur Shikhare’s cousin Zayn Marie also left a comment on her post, “Love you, baby!!! Happy Holidays to all of you! Can’t wait to see the baaaagg.”

Must Read: When Shraddha Kapoor Was Boycotted By Paparazzi Owing To Her Bad Behaviour

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube