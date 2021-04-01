Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the headline more than ever recently, first for confirming her relationship with beau Nupur Shikhare. And another for being quite vocal about her journey and battle with depression. The budding filmmaker has been fighting the mental health hazard for over four years and keeps updating her social media fam about the same.

Ira Khan manages to make videos of her talking about her battle with depression. She also takes out time to address questions that her followers ask, and she has done that again. Ira, in her new video, has spoken about her healing process and how having two minds has slowed it down. Below is all you need to know about the same and also precisely what Ira has to say.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan in her new video has spoken about how she sometimes overreacts to some situation that can have easy solutions. She said, “I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests.”

In the video further, Ira Khan talks about pushing work and stalking it up. When the burden increases she crashes. She says she finds relief in crashing. Ira also had a informative caption.

Ira wrote, “Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning.”

Ira Khan added, “Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing – not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy. #mentalhealth.”

