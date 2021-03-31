Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan has been creating news even though the superstar hasn’t officially announced it yet. The YRF biggie will be a part of its spy universe which already has films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai & War.

Pathan will star Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone in lead and John Abraham will play the role of villain. The film will also have a guest appearance of Salman Khan as Tiger and he has shot for that part already.

While Salman Khan has shot for the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also been seen on the sets, it’s John Abraham who was yet to start shooting for the film. And now we hear that he is all set for it.

As per Pinkvilla, John Abraham will start shooting for the film from April 2 as he will be shooting for the fight scenes with SRK. “On April 2, the battle royale between John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will begin. The brief schedule in the studio will be followed by a marathon overseas stint, as the team is planning to fly down to Russia by May as planned before. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, even Deepika will be a part of this overseas leg of the action-packed espionage thriller. The prep work for the overseas shoot has already begun. All through the next two months, John and SRK will be shooting non-stop action and confrontational scenes,” a source has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film will go on till June this year and after that its post-production will start. The much-awaited comeback film of Shah Rukh Khan is slated for an early 2022 release.

Meanwhile, John Abraham was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga along with Emraan Hashmi. He has also been busy with films like Ek Villain Returns & Satyameva Jayate 2.

