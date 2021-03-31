The much-awaited and much delayed Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening. It’s been 15 years since the fans are looking for the answer to what happened after the end of Phir Hera Pheri.

Although a third part of the franchise was announced in 2015 only with John Abraham & Abhishek Bachchan in lead along with Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal. But it didn’t happen and then after the death of director Neeraj Vora, the said instalment got shelved.

There have been several reports of Akshay Kumar returning to the franchise after that but nothing ever materialised. However as Hera Pheri (2000) completed 21 years today, it seems the franchise is finally getting alive.

Producer, Firoz Nadiadwala in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla has confirmed that they have locked the script of Hera Pheri 3 and the film will start from where the previous part ended. He also said that there are more films in making in the franchise.

“The script is finalised and you will hear an official announcement soon. The idea is to have not just Hera Pheri 3, but several more Hera Pheri’s and we are working keeping that in mind,” he has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal.

“We were being extra careful on the script. Now that we have things in place, I can say, banegi tab do teen Hera Pheri saath mein banegi, Inshallah. We will make up for the time gap between part two and three.” he added.

Hera Pheri franchise has achieved cult status over the years. It has been a favourite topic of memers. Whenever there’s something new in the world, memers love to talk about it with reference to Hera Pheri movies and its characters. The filmmaker also talked about the pressure of making a new instalment of the franchise. “More than pressure, it is a moral responsibility to deliver a quality product to the audience. God has blessed us with such a good franchise, so we have to be careful with the story, screenplay, dialogue, and give our best. We don’t have to take our franchise for granted but start from the scratch. We have been working towards attaining this goal.”

Talking about how Hera Pheri 3 will continue from where the first part ended, he said, “Yes, it will be a continuation of Phir Hera Pheri. People will finally get an answer to the last scene of Phir Hera Pheri.”

