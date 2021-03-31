Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday took to social media to offer glimpses of her adventure-packed Holi weekend in Goa. Rakul was accompanied by her close friend, actress Lakshmi Manchu, and they engaged in trekking, moonlight kayaking and other exciting activities.

The actress shared beautiful photographs from their Goa trip on Instagram and wrote: “Had the most amazinggggg weekend with my lovely gang doing everything I love from exploring treks in parts of goa I hadn’t seen to moonlight kakaying in the middle of the ocean to yoga , meditation and eating a lot of clean food ! This trip was all things love ! @lakshmimanchu @lakshmi.nambiar #adventurelover #nature #rejuvenate.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will feature in the upcoming digital film Sardar Ka Grandson. The project also stars Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth.

Rakul Preet Singh will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Devgn’s upcoming directorial MayDay. This feature also stars Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati. The film is slated to release on April 29, 2022. She also has the Ayushmann Khurrana starter comedy-drama Doctor G in her kitty. This Anubhuti Kashyap directorial is co-written by Kashyap, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

