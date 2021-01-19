Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday shared her latest mantra in life with fans on social media. She believes that strong is the new sexy.

Advertisement

Rakul has posted a new workout video from the gym on Instagram. In the video, she is seen doing squats with the help of a dumbbell.

Advertisement

“Life has its ups and downs, I call it squats @smackji l#burn #strongisthenewsexy#fitnessenthusiast,” she wrote alongside the image.

Rakul is all set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama “MayDay”. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot. This is her second film with Ajay after “De De Pyaar De”.

She will begin the shoot of “MayDay” mid-December in Hyderabad.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has started shooting of MayDay after recovering from Covid-19.

She shared a boomerang video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, she is seen smiling and getting her make-up done in her vanity van.

Rakul Preet Singh also wrote: “HappiestAtWork” and “#MayDay” along with muscle emojis.

“MayDay” also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar. It marks Ajay’s return to direction after “Shivaay” and “U Me Aur Hum”. The thriller is expected to release on April 29, 2022.

This comes just a few days after she tweeted: “Happy to share that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I am feeling absolutely fine. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity. PS: let’s be responsible, wear masks and take all precautions.”

On December 22, Rakul had shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rakul Preet Singh has garnered a fan following of 16 million on Instagram. She thanked her fans for all the love.

Rakul posted a clip on Instagram, celebrating her 16 million followings.

Must Read: When Varun Dhawan Secretly In Love With Natasha Dalal Was Linked To BFF Alia Bhatt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube