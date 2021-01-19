Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has switched on his poet mode and shared it on social media for his fans and followers.

Ayushmann posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the photos, he is seen standing on a rooftop flaunting his long hair and dressed in a horizontal striped black and white T-shirt.

For the caption, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote in Hindi: “Mainai doobte sooraj ko bhi salaam kiya hai, shayad tabhi haathon ki lakeeron ko apna ghulam kiya hai – Ayushmann.”

Speaking about his upcoming slate of projects, Ayushmann Khurrana has recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, shot in his hometown Chandigarh.

The love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana recently announced his next film, a campus comedy-drama titled Doctor G. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

The Jodi of actor Ayushmann and director Anubhav Sinha created magic on-screen when they collaborated for the first time. The duo created a storm at the box office with their 2019 film Article 15. The film revolved around caste discrimination and saw Khurrana investigate the rape and murder of two young Dalit girls.

Now, Ayushmann Khurrana and director are all set to collaborate once again. While some suggest that it may be a high-end political drama, the latest update is that it will see Ayushmann in a very different avatar.

