After a major setback with Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is all set for a smashing comeback with his highly-anticipated Coolie. The film is a potential industry hit for Kollywood and has enough fuel to pull off unprecedented numbers at the box office. It’s a perfect pan-India film, and if the content turns out to be good, it’s an easy contender for the superstar’s biggest hit. However, in the Hindi market, its potential might suffer due to Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

A few weeks back, we heard that the makers of Thalaivar 171 are aiming for a release during the Independence Day weekend this year. But since we all know, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 has booked the weekend, and it’s no brainer that the film would have dented the business of Rajini’s biggie considering the hype of Spy Universe and terrific casting.

Though there was no announcement about Coolie’s release, it was always expected to arrive solo considering it’s a magnum opus. Now, the industry buzz suggests that the makers don’t want to spoil the business and are looking for another release date. While the date is yet to be finalized, it has been learned that the makers are aiming for a Diwali release.

Diwali has always been a lucrative season for movies, and considering multiple holidays, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is being discussed for a Diwali release. However, if the film locks its Diwali release, it will face big competition in the Hindi market from Thama. For those who don’t know, Thama stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

Thama is the next film in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Considering the hype of the universe and Maddock’s glorious run, the film is expected to mint big moolah at the Indian box office. If Coolie arrives in front of this biggie, it will definitely suffer a huge dent at the box office in the Hindi market.

Coolie stars Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance, which has hyped its chances in the Hindi market. However, if it clashes with Thama this Diwali, the Rajinikanth starrer will witness a significant dent.

