Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. After delivering a success last year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid is back to entertain the audience, and this time, he isn’t in a romantic avatar but is playing a bada*s police officer. The film’s teaser met with positive reactions from all over and built some momentum. But is it enough for a good day 1 collection at the Indian box office? Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

In the past, Shahid’s intense portrayals have been loved by the audience, and even this time, he returns to the zone of Haider, Kaminey, and Kabir Singh. In the teaser itself, the actor grabbed the attention due to his intriguing look and quirks. Further, the Bhasad Macha song gained some popularity due to Shahid’s effortless dance moves.

There has been some awareness about Deva’s release, and the biggest benefit it will enjoy is that no other major Hindi film is releasing tomorrow. So, it’s going to be a solo ride, ensuring a good screen/show count for the film. As of 12:00 pm IST, the Shahid Kapoor starrer has been allocated over 7,000 shows and will hit the 8,000 mark very soon. It is expected to begin its box office journey with over 9,000 shows.

The response is advance booking has been decent so far. Yes, there’s stiff competition in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, but Deva will manage a decent total on the board. Considering the show count and advance booking trends, the film is looking to earn 4-5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

With such a start, it will possibly beat Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, which earned 4 crores on the opening day. If word-of-mouth turns out to be positive, the number might go a bit higher than the predicted range.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

