Sky Force seems to have bounced back stronger! Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur starrer showed slight growth in box office collections on day 6. The action drama is now inching closer to the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the latest update.

Maintains its momentum!

After the Monday drop of over 50%, it remained critical for Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial to hold its fort. The collections fell further on Tuesday, but no more! On day 6, Sky Force earned 6.60 crores, showcasing a 5% growth compared to 6.30 crores minted on the previous day.

The 6-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 94.20 crores. This is a good sign as, hopefully, with the 6 crore+ streak, Sky Force will enter the 100 crore club within a week of its release.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.30 crores

Day 6: 6.60 crores

Total: 94.20 crores

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Akshay Kumar starrer is made on a reported budget of 160 crores. It has only recovered around 59% of the total cost in six days. It still needs 67 crores more to achieve the breakeven stage.

There’s still a long distance to cover, but the upcoming weekend will witness a big boost.

Tomorrow, Shahid Kapoor led Deva is releasing at the Indian box office. The action thriller is largely dependent on word-of-mouth. If the content clicks with the audience, it could pose a huge threat to Sky Force in terms of footfalls and screen counts.

