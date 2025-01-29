The year 2025 has started decently for Gujarati films. Umbarro might be on its way to delivering the second successful Gujarati film of the year. In six days, the film stands at a total collection of 2.66 crore, and it might be difficult for the film to reach the hit tag, but it might find a way to recover its budget.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been reportedly mounted on a budget of 4 crore, and it has already recovered 66.5% of its budget already. Currently, the comedy-drama is 1.34 crore away from recovering its entire budget at the box office.

Umbarro Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, January 29, Wednesday, the film earned 39 lakh at the box office, which was a jump of 11% from the previous day, which brought 35 lakh at the box office. The film is a remake of the Marathi super hit film Jhimma, which was released in 2021.

Here is the six-day breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 0.25 crore*

Day 2: 0.51 crore*

Day 3: 0.86 crore*

Day 4: 0.30 crore*

Day 5: 0.35 crore*

Day 6: 0.39 crore*

Total: 2.66 crore*

* denotes estimated collections

First Gujarati Success Of 2025

As per the estimated collections and reported budget, Mom Tane Nai Samjay, starring Rashami Desai, Amar Upadhyay, and others, is the first Gujarati success of 2025. The film has been mounted on a budget of 2 crore and earned 2.81 crore in its lifetime.

About Umbarro

Umbarro is one day away from surpassing the collection of the first successful Gujarati film of 2025. Rated 9.1 on IMDb and helmed by Abhishek Shah, the official synopsis of the film says, “Seven women from rural Gujarat embark on their first international trip to London, facing cultural clashes, language barriers, and societal stigmas along their journey to claim their space in the world.” The comedy-drama stars Vandana Pathak, Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Sucheeta Trivedi, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Tejal Panchasara, Vineeta Joshee, and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

