The Venkatesh starrer Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam is raging a storm at the box office. It is turning out to be one of the most successful Tollywood films of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Venkatesh starrer saw a slight drop. It earned 2.35 crore on its 15th day when it came to the the day-wise collection whereas it has massed 2.70 crore on its previous day. This was a drop of almost 12%.

As per Sacnilk, the total India net collection of the film now stands at 162.05 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Venkatesh starrer comes to 191.21 crores. The film also earned an impressive overseas collection of 32.45 crores. The worldwide collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam now comes to 223.66 crores.

The film is now fast inching towards 250 crores. Given the positive word of mouth and the consistency in the box office performance, the film might easily achieve this milestone. The Venkatesh starrer has emerged victorious in the box office battle despite a clash with Tollywood biggies like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 162.05 crores

India gross- 191.21 crores

Overseas gross- 32.45 crores

Worldwide gross- 223.66 crores

The film has also garnered a solid 200% plus returns when it comes to the profit. It is mounted on a scale of 50 crore. Given its total India net collection of 162.05 crores, its current ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 112.05 crores. This leads to the ROI percentage to come to a whopping 224%. Well, looks like there is no stopping for Sankranthiki Vasthunam anytime soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

