The Tamil romantic comedy film Kadhalikka Neramillai has been struggling to mint numbers at the box office. The film is most likely to find a place in actor Jayam Ravi’s string of flops. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 15th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the day-wise collection of the Jayam Ravi starrer remained intact. The film earned 4 lakhs on its 15th day which was the same as its previous day. This inevitably led to just a meager growth in the total collection.

The total India net collection of Kadhalikka Neramillai now stands at 9.46 crore. The film is yet to cross 10 crores, which is indeed alarming after 2 weeks of its release. This comes as a disappointing news for the fans of Jayam Ravi since the film had managed to receive fairly positive reviews from the masses and critics alike.

However, the same is not translating into the box office performance of the Jayam Ravi starrer. It needs a more positive word of mouth which might result in a boost in the collection. The day-wise collection of the movie had gone below 1 crores after the third day of the release. The movie is also facing a tough competition from another Tamil release, Madha Gaja Raja, which is going rock solid at the box office. However, Kadhalikka Neramillai did manage to surpass the lifetime collection of Jayam Ravi’s previous box office flop, Brother which had amassed around 9.35 crores.

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the movie also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. At the same time, the music has been composed by A R Rahman.

