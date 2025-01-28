The Tamil romantic comedy Kadhalikka Neramillai starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. There were a lot of expectations banking on the film, but it seems like it is all set to join Ravi’s string of box office flops. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Jayam Ravi starrer saw a further drop when it came to the day-wise collection. The movie earned a mere 4 lakhs on its 14th day, which was a drop of almost 75% since it amassed 16 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 9.42 crore.

The film is still struggling to cross 10 crores since 14 days of its release. Not only has there been no improvement in the collections within the two weeks of its release, but Kadhalikka Neramillai’s day-wise collection has also gone below 1 crores after its 3rd day. This is indeed a bad news for the film, and it is turning out to be a massive disaster at the box office.

It needs a positive word of mouth, which might result in some boost in the collection. The film is also facing a tough competition from another Tamil release, Madha Gaja Raja, which is going rock solid at the box office. However, Kadhalikka Neramillai did manage to surpass the lifetime collection of Jayam Ravi’s previous box office flop, Brother.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Apart from Jayam Ravi, it also stars Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. The music has been composed by A R Rahman.

