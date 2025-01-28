Mammootty’s latest theatrical release, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has failed to make an impact at the worldwide box office. After a low start, the film didn’t pick up momentum over the opening weekend, and on the first weekday, it witnessed a huge crash. Overseas, it has performed well so far but in India, the numbers are disappointing. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 5 days!

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Malayalam mystery comedy thriller was released on January 23. It had the benefit of the 4-day extended opening weekend, but the film failed to capitalize on it. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with mixed word-of-mouth. Such a mixed reception killed the potential to score big, resulting in a low score.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse opened at 1.75 crore net in India. On the first Monday, day 4, it was expected to show a regular 50% or slightly higher drop. But in reality, it crashed on Monday by earning just 47 lakh. Compared to day 1, it dropped by 73.14%. It pushed the overall collection to 6.87 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection is 8.10 crores.

Overseas, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has done well so far, earning 7.05 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. The major contributor is the Middle East, which amassed over 5.30 crores in the extended opening weekend itself. Combining this overseas gross with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at 15.15 crore gross after five days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse:

India net- 6.87 crores

India gross- 8.10 crores

Overseas gross- 7.05 crores

Worldwide gross- 15.15 crores

From here, the box office is looking tough for the Mammootty starrer. For the legendary Mollywood actor, it’s turning out to be another setback after last year’s Turbo.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office (14 Days): Knocks Down Waltair Veerayya To Become 4th Highest-Grossing Sankranti Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News