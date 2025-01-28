Nicole Kidman’s Babygirl moves past another interesting milestone at the worldwide box office. The film is closer to entering the top 15 highest-grossing films of A24. It will achieve that feat once it surpasses Ex Machina’s global haul. The film had been in the news because of Kidman’s Oscar snub in the Best Actress category. Scroll below for its box office deets.

Ex Machina is a 2014 British sci-fi film released in the US by A24. It features Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac in key roles. Ex Machina won the Oscar for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The movie also collected $25.44 million in the US and $37.39 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it was made on a budget of $15 million only, excluding the marketing cost.

Luiz Fernando’s latest report revealed A24’s R-rated thriller, Babygirl, collected $892K on its 5th three-day weekend with a steep drop of -53.8% from last weekend. It has lost several theatres and is playing across 777 theatres only in the United States. Nicole Kidman’s movie not only crossed the $25 million milestone at the US box office but now stands at $27.2 million. It has recovered its $20 million production cost in the US only, while its international score is also relatively modest for a film of this budget.

Nicole Kidman’s film has collected $9.7 million overseas and counting. Therefore, Babygirls’ worldwide cume stands at $36.91 million, less than $1 million away from beating Ex Machina’s $37.39 million global haul and becoming the 15th highest-grossing film of A24.

According to Collider’s report, Nicole Kidman’s movie must beat Midsommer’s $48.49 million global haul to become one of the 10 highest-grossing A24 movies ever. However, it is expected to become A24’s second-biggest film of 2024.

Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas‘ Babygirl was released in theatres on December 24, 2024, and will reportedly hit digital streaming platforms this week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Moana 2 Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Zootopia’s $1.02B Global Haul As The 11th Highest-Grossing Animated Feature Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News