Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is all set for its highly anticipated relaunch in Indian theatres. Back in December, the film grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to the re-release postponement amid Pushpa 2’s hurricane. Nolan’s diehard fans were upset with the move, but now, they’re all excited, as the biggie is set to arrive after 10 days. Going by the early signs, the film is heading for a surprising start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for the advance booking report!

The epic sci-fi drama was originally released in 2014. It wasn’t a huge box office success in India back then, but it opened to highly positive reviews. Over the years, the film built its loyal fan base and is now considered one of the best Hollywood films. In December 2024, it was scheduled for a rerun, but it was postponed as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 occupied the majority of screens in India, especially IMAX.

Now, Interstellar is all set for its big re-release in India on February 7 and will be screened on normal screens and IMAX. The buzz is high on the ground level, which could be seen in ticket sales. As officially shared by Warner Bros. India (distributor of the film), the Christopher Nolan directorial has crossed the sale of 1 lakh tickets at the Indian box office. This excludes blocked seats, and this sale is for the entire opening weekend (7 to 9 February).

This is the massive response for a re-release, and it clearly hints at a rocking start at the Indian box office. It is also learned that Interstellar has sold over 33,000 tickets through advance booking at the Indian box office for the opening day. As there are still 10 days to go, the biggie is expected to sell well above 50,000 tickets for day 1.

Amid this exciting box office update, there’s one sad news for Interstellar fans as the film will be screened in Indian theatres for a limited time. As per the official update, the film will screened for only seven days in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

