Disney’s Moana 2 is still unstoppable despite clocking in over one billion worldwide. It is still minting a significant amount of money at the box office and has now surpassed Zootopia. It is set to beat Finding Dory’s global haul to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing animated movies of all time. It is also expected to beat Despicable Me 3’s collection to further solidify its place in the top 10 list. Scroll below for more.

Zootopia is an animated buddy cop comedy movie released in 2016. It was directed by Byron Howard and won the Best Animated Feature at the 89th Academy Awards. A sequel is in the making and is scheduled to be released this year. The animated feature collected $341.26 million in the US and $1.025 billion at the worldwide box office.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 collected another strong $4.3 million on its 9th weekend and has reached a $450 million cume in the United States. It has reportedly beaten The Dark Knight Rises’ $449.93 million domestic run as the #30 highest-grossing film of all time at the US box office. It is expected to collect between $465 million and $475 million in North America.

Globally, Moana 2 maintained its stronghold and earned a solid $5.8 million in its ninth weekend overseas. It experienced a drop of -26.8% from last weekend to hit a $576.71 million international cume. Adding the overseas gross to the feature’s domestic cume, the worldwide cume reaches $1.026 billion. Therefore, it has surpassed Zootopia’s $1.025 billion haul as the 11th highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

The Disney feature is less than $4 million away from entering the top 10 highest-grossing animated movies of all time list by beating Finding Dory and its $1.029 billion collection. Moana 2, released in November last year, is eyeing a $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion run worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Flight Risk North America Box Office: Lands At The Top Of Domestic Chart With Its Debut Weekend Score!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News