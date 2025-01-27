The Frozen film series has made itself a household name. From children dressing up as Elsa and Anna, to the immense adoration for Olaf, the world of the movie has made its mark in the hearts of the audience. The third film of the franchise is slated for 2027 but the fans don’t want to wait that long.

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf the snowman, recently spoke about the third part of the series and teased what fans can expect from it. He also claimed that the wait will truly be worth it for everyone and the final product would be everything the fans wanted it to be. Here’s what the actor divulged.

Josh Gad Teases Frozen 3, Reveals Why It’ll Release In 2027

During his appearance on The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw podcast, Josh said that he cannot reveal too much about Frozen 3 as he is not allowed to. “Anything that I have seen or know I will have been sworn to secrecy on,” he stated. He teased the potential the film has and the process behind it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney’s Frozen (@disneyfrozen)

“Here’s what I can tell you. There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this,” he explained and added, “Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013,” referring to Frozen 1 which became a blockbuster, leading to the franchise.

Josh expressed that the whole team wants to give audiences “something that is worth the years of waiting and years of anticipation.” He also stated that work on the third film of Frozen is actively happening at the moment. “I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about,” the 43-year-old teased about the really popular animated musical fantasy films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney’s Frozen (@disneyfrozen)

“Beyond that, I think I’ll have Disney lawyers knocking down my door,” he joked but concluded by asking fans to buckle up because he believes the team has “something incredible in store” for the third installment of Frozen. For the unversed, Frozen also stars Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, as well as Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, apart from Josh Gad as Olaf.

Frozen Film Franchise: History

Though the third film was supposed to release on November 25, 2026, it was postponed to November 24, 2027. A fourth film is also reportedly in production. For those unaware, the first Frozen movie released in 2013 while the second installment released six long years later in 2019.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Christopher Nolan’s Red Paper Script For Oppenheimer Left Robert Downey Jr. Feeling Hypnotized: “You Forget It As Soon As You Read”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News