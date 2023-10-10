Hollywood stars such as Madonna, Gal Gadot, band U2 and many more are showing their support for Israel, after Hamas launched a surprise attack, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza that have reportedly killed at least 900 people with more than 100 civilians kidnapped and held hostage.

The attack on Shabbat coincided with the Jewish high holiday of Simchat Torah, is being called “Israel’s 9/11” and the deadliest day in Israel in 50 years.

Hamas’ attack included a massacre at a music festival where Israeli rescuers say they have found 260 bodies, reports Variety.

Israel ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza on Monday, cutting off all electricity, food and water to the area. More than 500 Palestinians have been killed by Israel airstrikes, in response to the Hamas attack.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are speaking up to lend their support to Israel.

Stars such as Gal Gadot, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner and Meghan McCain are among the celebrities who have taken to social media to stand alongside Israel.

“I stand with Israel you should too,” Gadot posted.

The ‘Wonder Woman’ star, who is Israeli, has been posting daily about Israel being under attack. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

On Sunday evening, U2 changed lyrics during a performance in Las Vegas to honour those murdered in Israel.

“In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” the band posted. “But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival.”

Bruno Mars cancelled a show in Tel Aviv, Israel, that was planned for Saturday evening, after he had put on one show earlier in the week. The show cancellation was announced by concert organizer Live Nation. Bruno Mars has not made any statement regarding Hamas’ attack in Israel.

Natalie Portman, who is Jewish, posted: “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

Madonna posted a video on her Instagram showing footage of rockets and slain bodies on the streets of Israel.

She posted a lengthy statement, writing, in part: “Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you??”

Madonna continued, “My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Josh Gad, who is Jewish and comes from a family of Holocaust survivors, posted: “I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel. What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day.”

Both the basketball league NBA and baseball league MLB showed strong signs of support, posting statements from the leagues’ official accounts to condemn terrorism and mourn the loss of lives in Israel.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner had shared a photo from the pro-Israel account, Stand With Us.

The image featured the Israeli flag and said, “Now and always, we stand with the people is Israel!” After her Instagram was flooded with pro-Palestine commenters, Jenner – who has nearly 400 million Instagram followers – deleted the post. Jenner has not commented on deleting her post, and a representative for Jenner declined to comment.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, however, posted a statement on their Instagram stories condemning the attacks in Israel.

