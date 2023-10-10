Taylor Swift has made headlines ever since she allegedly made her romance public with NFL star Travis Kelce in the last week of September. The global star then attended two of his games, making the world pay attention to the NFL, and making them more profitable than ever. While the fan base of both Taylor and Travis were elated with their apparent relationship, it looks like Travis’ ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole is not fine with their budding romance. She penned a powerful open letter on her social media on the lines of backlash she faced following the duo’s romance. Scroll down to know the details.

For the unversed, Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated from 2017 to 2022. Throughout their relationship, the latter was close to his inner circle which included his fellow team member Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. However, after Travis’ romance with Taylor, Kayla later unfollowed Patrick and Brittany on social media.

Following the hatred Kayla Nicole received, according to Page Six, she shared a scathing open letter while addressing it specifically to Black women via video. She started, “They may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value.” She continued, “They’ll say you’re too much and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough.” The former lover of Travis Kelce added, “Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole)

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole further asked her followers not to “participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey” and not “engage” requesting them to, “Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries.” She added, “You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence,” adding, she won’t “give into this demoralizing and antiquated narrative” by clapping back.

Kayla also said, “I know I’m not alone. On days I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been and will always be more than enough. When the world gets dark and time gets hard and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied and nobody knows what it’s like to be you- this is only a small chapter in your story.”

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has reacted to the open letter shared by Kayla Nicole. We will keep you posted.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Beyonce Are Out Of The Oscars’ Race Even Before Entering It, Despite Missing The Deadline The Rules Still Don’t Apply, Netizens React, “They Are Rigged Anyways”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News