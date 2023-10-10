Sophie Turner, who is currently in the middle of a custody battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas, was recently spotted with her daughters while taking a stroll in Manhattan. It looks like the actress is appearing all strong for her children and is willing to endure the pain she is currently going through. In her latest outing, the TV star was spotted smiling lovingly at her youngest daughter as she juggled her time with one of her friends in the same outing. A body language expert has shared that she is trying her best to reassure her kids amid the ongoing divorce battle. Scroll down to know the details.

It was recently revealed that people close to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas distanced themselves from the duo as they are close to both of them. Speaking of their split, Sophie recently shared a cryptic post where she seemingly took a dig at Joe.

Speaking of Sophie Turner’s latest appearance, according to The Mirror, the actress was clicked spending some quality time with her daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, while pushing them in a double stroller. According to body language expert Judi James, “The clue to Sophie’s apparently relaxed and cheerful body language here comes from the fact that she has one child facing her on the stroller, meaning her facial expressions and demeanour will probably be more about reassuring the child rather than being an authentic depiction of Sophie’s inner emotions.”

Judi also claimed that Sophie, despite going through all the inner turmoil, must be finding it useful to stay cheerful. She said, “The benefit might well be two-way, though. As Sophie looks at the children in the stroller, her loving facial expression suggests a sense of pride and pleasure that she might currently feel she’s missing from other parts of her life right now.”

For her latest appearance, Sophie Turner opted for a casual appearance, looking all cool in grey sweatpants, an oversized blue jumper along with a pair of black sunglasses. The Game of Thrones star’s latest outing comes ahead of her “four days of intense mediation” with Joe Jonas.

Joe had filed for divorce on September 1, mentioning that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

