Sophie Turner has been struggling in her personal life due to her split from Joe Jonas. The Games Of Thrones star claimed that she learned about their divorce from the media, while her ex-husband has denied the allegation. It looks like she’s trying to move on with the help of her best pal, Taylor Swift, but she has a bold statement to make. Scroll below for more details!

Joe and Sophie are currently involved in a mediation, as ordered by the judge, to settle their divorce peacefully. They’ve been fighting for the custody of their two daughters – Willa and Delphine. Rumor has it that many of their mutual friends feel ‘stuck’ amid the legal proceedings. Even Nick Jonas’ wife and actress Priyanka Chopra has distanced herself from the estranged duo as she’s close to both of them.

Since her split from Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner shared her first post on Instagram. She shared a picture of her left wrist wearing the ‘Fearless’ band. As most know, it is a song written by her BFF Taylor Swift, but it also seems to be a loud and clear message sent to her ex-husband.

For unknown reasons, Sophie Turner deleted her Instagram story after a while. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, since her turmoil, Sophie has been getting a lot of support from Taylor. They’re often seen having a good time out and about in New York. Interestingly, Joe Jonas had previously broken Tay‘s heart over a phone call, and it remains one of the worst breakups in history. Fans believe her album ‘Fearless’ released shortly after their split was about their short-lived relationship.

