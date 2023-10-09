Hollywood witnessed a historical phenomenon this year with the release of two of the most anticipated films together on the same day, Barbie and Oppenheimer. Fortunately, both films shone at the worldwide box office, with Margot Robbie-led bringing home over $1.4 billion. The film’s producer, David Heyman, now explains why the film became such a massive success. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan-helmed films started an online sensation with the hashtag Barbenheimer, and it turned out to be in favor of the movie, drawing people’s attention as it turned out to be a cinematic celebration among movie lovers. Apart from that, the extensive marketing for the film by the leads Margot and Ryan Gosling also played a big part in the film’s success; all in all, people poured lots of effort into it.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie holds an emotional connection with the audience as more or less every kid has played and owned the Mattel doll at least once in their lifetime. The interest among the audiences was piqued ever since the film was announced, or they witnessed Margot Robbie in that avatar. Now, decoding the film’s success, its producer, David Heyman, credits the movie’s originality for attracting viewers and bringing them to the theatres.

As per Deadline, the Barbie producer said, “One of the reasons the film has done so well is because it’s original.” Heyman continued, “There’s a real hunger for originality. Greta Gerwig is a singular artist; she pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the most collaborative way. The film is fun, thematically rich, and very moving. It was challenging, of course, but when we made it, there was a spirit of fun that permeated the production.”

Barbie featured various actors, including Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, and more, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead. The film was released in July this year, and the film is currently available on Prime Video on rent for audiences to watch.

