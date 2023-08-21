Margot Robbie has come a long way in her career. After starting off a decade ago in Hollywood, she is now ruling the box office with her latest flick Barbie. Throughout her career, the actress has indeed done it all, from romantic dramas to playing a supervillain. She has also done some raunchy scenes effortlessly while being completely naked on screen. And she once even revealed feeling disgusted when other actresses do not strip completely for scenes that require n*dity.

The actress began her acting career with Australian TV and debuted in Hollywood in 2013. Her breakthrough came with her role as Naomi Lapaglia in Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Since then, she has nailed every role she has picked and made millions fall in love with her acting skills.

For her breakthrough role, Margot Robbie went the extra mile and stripped completely naked for a role where she could have used a robe. During her interview with The Telegraph, she even revealed how n*dity is important if it is written in such a way, and she is often left feeling disgusted when she sees other actresses covering themselves up when n*dity could make the script better.

Margot Robbie said, “I think n*dity for the sake of n*dity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell.” Calling out other actresses, the Suicide Squad star added, “But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got naked in real life, in the film they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bedsheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.”

Well, it seems that Margot Robbie is extremely professional when it comes to acting. On the work front, Margot recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking movie Barbie. The movie also starred Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell, among others.

