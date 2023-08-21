BTS is one of the most popular boy bands ruling across the world with their stage presence, albums and mostly the idols’ beauty. Their massive fanbase, who call themselves ARMY, literally worship their K-pop idols, and the social media banter is proof of the same. Now, recently one of the members of the band, RM, shared a glimpse of him working out, leaving his fans in a frenzy mode.

The internet is now flooded with memes and Kim Namjoon aka RM’s fans’ comments. RM is one of the most gorgeous-looking BTS singers. Scroll ahead to check out his working-out video clip and his fans’ reactions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while ago, BTS RM shared a monochromatic working-out video, where he can be seen from the back doing pull-ups in his s*xy shirtless vibes. After sharing the clip, he indulged in a little chitchat with his massive fanbase. Later, RM also shared a picture with a caption that read, “taking over the baton from taehyungie”.

Check out the clips as its going viral on Twitter (now X):

ARMYS WHEN THEY OPENED WEVERSE: pic.twitter.com/ssxUdj4lAs — soo⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@kkukvmin) August 20, 2023

This’d be the literal jungkookiee rxn after seeing ki- pic.twitter.com/WHO0x0ddgk — JungKimMin (@DIVYAA_R14) August 20, 2023

The meme fest and reactions started to take social media by storm. One wrote, “I didn’t even watch the whole thing for 5 minutes I was trembling already running around the house, yeah they called me crazy at home.”

Another ARMY wrote, “Literally me. And i just woke up; crust still in my eyes and everything.”

“This is such a mild expression. I was up in the flames yk,” another one commented.

One of the fans penned, “i’ve been waiting for it and i wasn’t ready for it.”

Soon after BTS V aka Taehyung had come on Weverse to chat a while with his fans and flex his muscles, RM’s working out video took over the internet. What do you think?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Said, “I’m Officially A Virgin Again,” As She Has Been Single For A Long Time & Being “Picky” To Go Out Without Someone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News