BTS members enjoy a massive fanbase across the world. The bandmates never fail to share their achievements with their fans, ARMY, and make sure to regularly interact with them. But, when it comes to their personal lives, the members choose to stay quiet. Apart from their dating life, the seven members also keep hush-hush about their religious beliefs. While Jungkook recently revealed that he does not have any religion, here’s what V is assumed to be following.

It has been a decade since the band made its debut with its seven members: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and V. Most of the seven members were just teenagers when they started off. The group is currently on a temporary hiatus as its members are getting enlisted for mandatory military services, one by one.

Coming back, BTS members always stay away from controversies and refrain from saying anything that might hurt their fans’ sentiments. They also never allow themselves to reveal too much about their personal lives. However, during a recent live session, Jungkook set the record straight that he does not have any religion, as there were many speculations about him being either Christian, Hindu or Buddhist. Now, fans are wondering if BTS V follows any of them.

BTS V is speculated to be a Christian. Although his religion is not confirmed, many believe that the K-Pop idol is Christian, as he once had a Christian worship song on his Spotify playlist. The song was Falling Into You by Hillsong. But, many suggested that he may not even know the song is Christian and he might be listening to it out of his interest in music.

Many have also spotted the Rainy Days crooner blowing kisses up to his grandmother and pointing up to pay her a tribute. His belief in the same made many believe that the singer might be somewhat religious and Christian. Some also mentioned that BTS V does not believe in any religion.

Well, these are mere speculations, and it is hard to claim which religion the singer follows.

